Analyzing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A GBT Technologies $180,000.00 43.22 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% GBT Technologies -20,511.67% N/A -774.18%

Summary

AgileThought beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.