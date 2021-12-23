BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

