FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $468.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $477.43 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $478.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.90 and its 200-day moving average is $392.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.