UBS Group Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $20.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
