UBS Group Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

