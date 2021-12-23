People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

