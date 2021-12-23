JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

