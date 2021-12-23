Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.