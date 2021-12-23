Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $510.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

CRUS stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

