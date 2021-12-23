Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LABP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.97.

LABP stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

