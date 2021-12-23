Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

