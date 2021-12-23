Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

