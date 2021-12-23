Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.