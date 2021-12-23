Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.30

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $12.94. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 34,214 shares changing hands.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

In related news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

