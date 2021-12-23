International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 22,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

