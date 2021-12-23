Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable and is boosting its growth. The company’s growing omnichannel capabilities and efforts to strengthen retail positioning through enhanced merchandising and inventories bodes well. Genuine Parts’ upwardly revised 2021 view sparks optimism. Steady dividend growth and robust buyback program also buoys investors’ confidence. However, the company is bearing the brunt of increasing operating expenses since the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, Genuine Parts is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in high freight, labor and commodity costs. Rising capex and high leverage are other headwinds. As such, the stock commands a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

