Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

