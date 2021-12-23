Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AYLA. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

AYLA stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

