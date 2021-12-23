Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of CTKB opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

