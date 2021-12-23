Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of CTKB opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.