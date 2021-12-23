Critical Review: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -462.29% -81.85% -66.74%

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 10.53 -$149.86 million ($1.56) -3.28

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Velodyne Lidar 1 5 3 0 2.22

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 204.55%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

