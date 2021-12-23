Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

