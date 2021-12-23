Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,718,219. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

