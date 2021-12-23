Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Increased to C$0.29 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBI stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Colibri Resource has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

About Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

