Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.17 ($11.42).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.31 and its 200 day moving average is €11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and a PE ratio of -65.58. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.