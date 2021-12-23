Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,600,725. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

