Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.