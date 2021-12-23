Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

SZKMY stock opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.83. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.