Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as high as C$1.49. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 1,355 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

