Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

