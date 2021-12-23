Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,788,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

