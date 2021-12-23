Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

