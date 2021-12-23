Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Shares of CRCT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40.
In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,222,591 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,739 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.