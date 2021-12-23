Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of CRCT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,222,591 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,739 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

