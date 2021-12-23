Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $515.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

