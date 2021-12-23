Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

DND opened at C$46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$35.51 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.60.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

