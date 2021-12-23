Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.70. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 328.04%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

