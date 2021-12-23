Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NYSE ED opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $4,582,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

