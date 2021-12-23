Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

