JMP Securities Lowers DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target to $5.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.