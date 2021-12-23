Morgan Stanley Raises ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $72.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

