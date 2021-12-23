SVB Leerink Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $53.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.
Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
