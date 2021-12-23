SVB Leerink Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $53.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

