HC Wainwright Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $366.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 133.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $13,326,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 39.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

