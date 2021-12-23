Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Cut by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

TSE BMO opened at C$135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

