Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) & 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Critical Review

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.58 $535.88 million $5.46 3.94 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $35.79, indicating a potential upside of 66.30%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

