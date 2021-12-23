Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head to Head Analysis

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 284.88%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.91%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 29.92 -$7.03 million N/A N/A NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.84 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

