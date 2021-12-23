Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $65.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.