JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price to $56.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -628.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

