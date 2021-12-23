Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Hold

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.