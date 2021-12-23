Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

