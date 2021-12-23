Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $625.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $639.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $676.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.