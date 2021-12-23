Wedbush Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $380.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.19. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

