DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.